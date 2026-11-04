India's GCCs now lead projects creating IP and driving AI

Major companies like Novartis and Nationwide rely on their Indian centers for more than just routine work.

As Cognizant's Sailaja Josyula put it, real impact comes when these teams have decision-making power and leadership backing.

Novartis's India operations run major transformation projects with nearly 9,000 employees in India, while Nationwide treats its India center as a core part of its global network.

With top talent and agility on their side, India's GCCs are helping shape the future of business.