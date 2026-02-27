India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q3 FY26
Business
India's GDP jumped 7.8% in Q3 FY26, beating the same quarter a year earlier (6.2% in Oct-Dec 2024) but landing just below some expert predictions.
The boost came from lower GST rates and strong buying power, with both city and rural folks spending more.
The government updated how it measures GDP, giving more weight to digital businesses and gig work—think apps and freelancing—while scaling back on agriculture and informal manufacturing.
This change aims to better reflect how India is evolving.
With the full-year growth forecast now bumped up to 7.6%, India is edging closer to Japan's $4.4 trillion economy.
These shifts matter for jobs, opportunities, and understanding where the country—and its young workforce—is headed next.