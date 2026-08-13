India's gem and jewelry exports hit $2.35bn in July
Business
India's gem and jewelry exports ticked up slightly by 0.38% in July, reaching $2.35 billion.
The boost was more noticeable in rupee terms, with an 11.68% jump to ₹22,511.64 crore.
Gold jewelry led the way, growing 8.73%.
Studded gold jewelry exports jump 21.36%
Studded gold jewelry saw a big spike, up 21.36%, thanks to strong buyers from the UAE, Hong Kong, and Singapore.
Silver jewelry also slipped marginally by 0.23%.
On the flip side, cut-and-polished diamond exports dropped sharply by 18.23% as the industry shifts toward higher-value finished products amid easing gold prices worldwide.