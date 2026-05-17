India's gems and jewelry exports drop 9% to $2.2 billion
Business
India's gems and jewelry exports took a hit in April 2026, falling 9% to $2.2 billion.
The drop is mostly thanks to ongoing conflicts in West Asia and worries about US tariffs making things tricky for exporters.
Just last year, numbers were noticeably higher.
India's silver jewelry surges 444%
Diamonds and gold jewelry saw big declines: cut diamonds dropped nearly 20%, plain gold jewelry fell almost half, and lab-grown diamonds slipped too.
But not everything was gloomy: studded gold jewelry managed a boost, and silver jewelry totally bucked the trend with a massive 444% jump compared to last April.