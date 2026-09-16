India's GIFT City jumps 9 spots to 37th in GFCI
Business
GIFT City just jumped nine spots to become the 37th top financial hub worldwide, according to the latest Global Financial Centres Index.
This puts it ahead of many other cities and highlights how quickly India's finance scene is growing.
Mumbai also moved up three places to 49th.
IFSCA rules boost GIFT City fintech
Strong government support, steady regulations from IFSCA, and modern infrastructure are fueling GIFT City's momentum.
It now ranks among Asia-Pacific's top 15 financial centers and is making a mark in fintech too, showing how emerging economies like India are becoming bigger players in global finance.