India's Global Capability Centers hit $98.4B revenue, over 2.36 million jobs
India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are on a roll: there are now over 2,100 centers running more than 3,700 units and pulling in $98.4 billion in revenue as of 2026.
That's a big leap from just five years ago, with both jobs and earnings seeing steady growth.
More than 2.36 million people now work in this sector.
GCCs expand into smaller cities
Cities like Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Coimbatore, and Chandigarh are catching the eye for new GCC setups thanks to cheaper rents, lower attrition rates, and plenty of local talent.
About 10% of GCC units have already moved into these smaller cities.
Experts say building up local startups and service providers is key before bringing in even more investment: HCLTech's Kiran Cherukuri said that GCCs would probably come a little later, but there has to be a tech ecosystem that needs to come to the state, including startup, SME, and service provider ecosystems.