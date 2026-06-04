India's global market share drops to 3% amid $4.4T valuation
India's slice of the global stock market pie just hit a 50-month low, down to 3% in May from a peak of 4.6% in September 2024.
The drop is mostly thanks to slow earnings growth, fewer opportunities in AI-driven sectors, and tough external factors like a weaker rupee and high oil prices.
Still, India holds strong as the sixth biggest market worldwide, with a $4.4 trillion valuation.
India market cap shrinks 5.6%
Even though the world's total market cap jumped by over 28% over the past 12 months, India's market capitalisation actually shrank by 5.6%.
Countries like Korea and Taiwan saw huge gains, while India's MSCI Index fell behind with an 11% dip compared to emerging markets' solid growth of 51%.
Plus, India's market-cap-to-GDP ratio slipped from 126% last year to 115%, showing more volatility as foreign investors pulled out billions amid inflation worries.