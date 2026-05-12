India's global market share falls below 3% amid foreign outflows

India's market value falls to $4.91T

With Sensex falling by double digits in 2026 and Nifty down 9%, India's total market value is down to $4.91 trillion, a drop of about 7%.

Meanwhile, other Asian economies are picking up steam: China's share has grown to over 9.6%; South Korea and Taiwan have both jumped close to the 3% mark.

Even with these shifts, the global market is around $163.71 trillion, with the US still holding nearly half that total.