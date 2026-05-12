India's global market share falls below 3% amid foreign outflows
India's slice of the world stock market pie just dropped below 3% for the first time since 2022, landing at 2.996% as of May 11, 2026.
After peaking at nearly 4.7% in September 2024, India's markets have lost ground this year, largely because foreign investors pulled out nearly $21 billion and worries over oil prices and Middle East tensions made things shakier.
India's market value falls to $4.91T
With Sensex falling by double digits in 2026 and Nifty down 9%, India's total market value is down to $4.91 trillion, a drop of about 7%.
Meanwhile, other Asian economies are picking up steam: China's share has grown to over 9.6%; South Korea and Taiwan have both jumped close to the 3% mark.
Even with these shifts, the global market is around $163.71 trillion, with the US still holding nearly half that total.