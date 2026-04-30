India's gold loans fastest-growing, RBI data: ₹4.6L/cr March 2026

Mixed lending: Housing up nearly 40%

While gold loans took off, other sectors had mixed results.

Housing loans for priority areas grew by nearly 40%, but consumer durable and export credit actually shrank.

Personal loans did see a healthy jump of over 16%, and credit to agriculture and services also rose steadily, with services growth supported by higher bank loans to NBFCs, trade and commercial real estate.

Overall, it's a pretty diverse picture across the lending space.