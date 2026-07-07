India's gold reserves near $115.8bn, now 17% of foreign exchange

Global hoarding follows Russia's 2022 invasion

It all kicked off after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, making countries rethink how safe their money really is.

Since then, emerging economies like India have been piling on gold: India's official reserves jumped from about 558 tons in 2015 to over 880 tons by early 2026.

And it's not just India: China, Poland, Turkey, and several others have also boosted their gold holdings as a safety net during these unpredictable times.