India's gold, silver imports hit record $68 billion in 2025

Prices for gold and silver soared last year—gold jumped 76% (Jan. 28, 2026 source), and silver more than tripled. So even though India imported less by weight (gold down 27%, silver down 6.5%), the total bill shot up thanks to those price spikes.

What's behind the surge?

A lot of people turned to gold and silver as investments. Gold ETFs hit a record ₹429.6 billion, while the share of investment demand rose above 40%; silver ETFs grew by an impressive 174% to ₹234.7 billion.

Now, everyone's watching for possible tax hikes in the next Union Budget—which could push prices even higher at home if they happen.