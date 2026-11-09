India's government bonds climb on oil and U.S.-Iran peace hopes
Business
Indian government bonds kept climbing on Monday, with the main 10-year yield dropping further, thanks to cheaper oil and hopes for a U.S.-Iran peace deal.
Investors are now watching closely for upcoming inflation data from both India and the US which could shake up interest rate plans.
Yields fell fastest last week
Last week saw bond yields fall at their fastest pace in almost seven years, helped by falling oil prices and some optimism after the US midterms.
With India's inflation expected to tick up this Thursday and strong US job numbers raising chances of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December, everyone's waiting to see how central banks respond next.