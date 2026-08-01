India's government recommendations on chip categories due in 2 weeks
India is about to decide which types of semiconductor chips are most important for its strategic sectors. A special committee is working on this right now.
Amitesh Kumar Sinha, who leads the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), shared that the government will come out with its recommendations in the next two weeks, after the guidelines for the recently announced ISM 2.0 are made public.
ISM 2.0 offers chip designer incentives
Before picking the chip categories, ISM will roll out new guidelines under its ISM 2.0 program.
The goal? To give Indian chip designers better incentives (like grants, co-investments, and royalties) for working on these crucial technologies.
Plus, in a move that should excite young innovators, the government plans to invest directly in Indian semiconductor startups by matching whitelisted private venture capital funding.
It's all about building a stronger ecosystem for tech creators here at home.