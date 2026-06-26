India's green economy $110B in 2025 outpaces Asia and world
India's green economy is picking up serious speed, pulling in $110 billion in 2025, with growth outpacing both Asia and the global average.
According to LSEG's latest report, India stands out for its rapid progress and leads Asia in specialized areas like biogas energy equipment (87% of regional revenues) and advanced irrigation systems (75%).
The country is also making waves in rural infrastructure and clean tech.
India invested $100B in clean energy
Asia generated nearly half of the world's green revenues last year, but most of that came from China and Japan.
India's share was smaller at 4%, yet it invested a hefty $100 billion into clean energy, making up 83% of its power sector spending.
Still, the region faces big hurdles like dependence on imported fossil fuels and ongoing coal demand, especially from China, India, and Southeast Asia.