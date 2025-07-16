India's green warehousing to quadruple by 2030
India's green-certified warehouse space is on track to jump from 65 million sq ft in 2024 to 270 million sq ft by 2030—a fourfold leap, thanks to booming e-commerce and a push for modern logistics.
Green certification for warehouses has become a norm
Institutional-grade warehousing has tripled since 2019, and now, about 72% of these spaces are already green-certified or getting there under standards like LEED and IGBC.
The pandemic accelerated investment as companies look to save up to 40% on energy and water while chasing Net Zero goals.
Total warehousing market could hit 885 million sq ft by 2030
By 2030, India's total warehousing market could hit 885 million sq ft, with most new supply being both institutional-grade and eco-friendly.
But updating old warehouses and securing enough funding remain real hurdles as the industry tries to go greener at scale.