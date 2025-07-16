PSU banks witness sharp intraday recovery

PNB, SBI shares lead the way

The government is also thinking about raising the 20% cap on foreign investment in these banks, hoping to attract more long-term money and new investors.

After this update, shares of Punjab National Bank led the way with a 1.7% jump, while UCO Bank, Indian Bank, and SBI weren't far behind.

For now, UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Central Bank of India are still over 90% government-owned—a reminder that big changes could be coming soon.