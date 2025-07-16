Page Industries's shares experience 2% decline

Sales and profit jump compared to last year

For FY25, sales climbed 7.7% to ₹4,934 crore and net profit shot up 28% to ₹729 crore.

Even with the market drop, these results show Page is doing well financially.

The company is also planning a board meeting on August 7 to talk about another interim dividend for shareholders—so they're still focused on rewarding investors despite recent ups and downs.