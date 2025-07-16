Next Article
Page Industries's shares experience 2% decline
Page Industries's shares slipped over 2% on Wednesday, landing it among the top losers on the Nifty Midcap 150—even though the company just posted solid numbers for FY25.
It's a bit of a head-scratcher, since both sales and profits jumped compared to last year.
Sales and profit jump compared to last year
For FY25, sales climbed 7.7% to ₹4,934 crore and net profit shot up 28% to ₹729 crore.
Even with the market drop, these results show Page is doing well financially.
The company is also planning a board meeting on August 7 to talk about another interim dividend for shareholders—so they're still focused on rewarding investors despite recent ups and downs.