ICICI Bank shares dip slightly in Wednesday trade
ICICI Bank just posted strong growth in both revenue and profits for the March 2025 quarter, but its stock still dipped slightly—down 0.39% to ₹1,425.20—even as it remains a key player in the Nifty 50.
Market reaction to ICICI's quarterly results
Even with impressive numbers—like a 19.63% jump in quarterly profit and a solid annual performance—investors didn't seem wowed.
For anyone curious about how markets react (or don't) to big earnings news, this is a real-world example that even great results don't always mean instant gains.
Key numbers from ICICI Bank's quarterly report card
ICICI's revenue hit ₹48,386 crore for the March quarter and profit after tax climbed to ₹14,323 crore.
S&P Global also upgraded its credit profile and the bank announced an ₹11 per share dividend coming this August—a sign of financial strength and rewards for shareholders.
Still, sometimes market moods just have a mind of their own.