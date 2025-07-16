ICICI Bank shares dip slightly in Wednesday trade

Even with impressive numbers—like a 19.63% jump in quarterly profit and a solid annual performance—investors didn't seem wowed. For anyone curious about how markets react (or don't) to big earnings news, this is a real-world example that even great results don't always mean instant gains.

Key numbers from ICICI Bank's quarterly report card

ICICI's revenue hit ₹48,386 crore for the March quarter and profit after tax climbed to ₹14,323 crore.

S&P Global also upgraded its credit profile and the bank announced an ₹11 per share dividend coming this August—a sign of financial strength and rewards for shareholders.

Still, sometimes market moods just have a mind of their own.