India's GST reforms not knee-jerk reaction to US tariffs: FM

India is moving to just 3 main GST rates

A key GST Council meeting was held on September 3 and 4, where consensus was reached for India to move to just three main GST rates: 5%, 18%, and 40% for luxury and sin goods.

Everyday essentials like bread and UHT milk will be tax-free, while sectors like agriculture, health, and labor-intensive industries get relief too.

The goal? Make taxes simpler and fairer while aiming to balance fiscal sustainability, though some revenue loss is anticipated.

This shift aims to ease costs for consumers (yep, that means us) and boost growth—all while keeping the balance between central and state finances intact.