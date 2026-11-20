India's health care philanthropy rises 82% to ₹1,768cr in FY26
Philanthropy for health care in India shot up by 82% to ₹1,768 crore in FY26, making it the second most supported cause after education.
According to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2026, nearly 80% of major donors backed health care, a sign that more people are prioritizing health.
Total giving rises 11% to ₹11,554cr
Total philanthropic giving hit ₹11,554 crore during FY26, up 11% from last year.
Education led with ₹4,188 crore in donations, while arts, culture and heritage received ₹1,377 crore.
Notably, there were 45 new faces on the philanthropy list (up from just 12 last year), showing a fresh wave of wealthy Indians stepping up for social causes.