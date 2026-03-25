India's healthcare sector to reach $700 billion by 2030

Major investments needed in health infrastructure

The report points out that around 430 million people in India don't have proper health coverage, leaving many exposed to big medical bills.

Ameera Shah from Nathealth says expanding private insurance and boosting digital health tools could really help.

Meanwhile, the report highlights that by 2035, India will need 1 million additional doctors, 3.5 million nurses and 1.45 million additional hospital beds, to keep up with growing demand.