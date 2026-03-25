India's healthcare sector to reach $700 billion by 2030
India's healthcare industry is expected to jump from $300 billion in 2025 to $700 billion by 2030, according to a new report.
But there's a catch: out-of-pocket costs are still a huge burden for many, and even though India faces 20% of the world's disease load, it only spends about 1% of global healthcare funds.
Major investments needed in health infrastructure
The report points out that around 430 million people in India don't have proper health coverage, leaving many exposed to big medical bills.
Ameera Shah from Nathealth says expanding private insurance and boosting digital health tools could really help.
Meanwhile, the report highlights that by 2035, India will need 1 million additional doctors, 3.5 million nurses and 1.45 million additional hospital beds, to keep up with growing demand.