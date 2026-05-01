India's Income Tax Act 2025 took effect April 1, 2026

Income Tax Department offers Kar Saathi

Expect some handy upgrades: there's Kar Saathi, an AI chatbot available around the clock to answer your tax questions, plus Kar Setu with thousands of FAQs and guides to help you out.

The department is also rolling out PRARAMBH 2026 events in 23 districts (including a flagship session on May 15 in Pune) to walk people through what's changing.

And if you want your refunds or assessments to go smoothly, don't forget to update your contact details.