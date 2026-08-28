India's industrial growth slows to 6.7% in July 2026
Business
India's industrial growth cooled off a bit in July 2026, coming in at 6.7% after hitting 7.3% in June.
Manufacturing was still a bright spot, growing by 7.3%, thanks mostly to booming motor vehicle and electrical equipment production.
Meanwhile, mining dipped slightly, but electricity and gas supply kept climbing.
India's capital goods jump 16.1%
capital goods led the pack with a strong 16.1% jump, while consumer durables and intermediate goods also posted solid gains.
On the flip side, consumer non-durables slipped by 1%.
Within the Manufacturing sector, 19 out of 23 industry groups have recorded a positive growth in July 2026 over July 2025, with auto manufacturing (think cars and components) playing a major role in keeping things moving forward.