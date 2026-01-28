India's industrial output hits its highest level in more than 2 years in December 2025 Business Jan 28, 2026

India's industrial production jumped 7.8% in December 2025—the best growth seen in over two years and much higher than experts expected.

The boost came mostly from manufacturing, which grew by 8.1%, with mining and electricity also showing steady gains.

This surge points to a strong comeback for India's factories and industries.