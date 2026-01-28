India's industrial output hits its highest level in more than 2 years in December 2025
Business
India's industrial production jumped 7.8% in December 2025—the best growth seen in over two years and much higher than experts expected.
The boost came mostly from manufacturing, which grew by 8.1%, with mining and electricity also showing steady gains.
This surge points to a strong comeback for India's factories and industries.
What's behind the numbers?
Manufacturing led the charge, especially in computer and electronics (up nearly 35%) and vehicles (up over 33%).
Infrastructure goods and consumer durables both saw double-digit growth too.
Cumulatively, industrial production grew 3.9% during April-December 2025-26.
These numbers show India's industry is bouncing back well—despite global ups and downs.