India's industrial output up 8% in August 2026 on manufacturing
Business
India's industrial output grew by 8% in August 2026.
The boost mostly came from strong manufacturing and electricity numbers: manufacturing alone jumped by 9%, making it the third month in a row with big gains.
Electricity and gas supply also surged by more than 12%.
New IIP series covers 1,042 products
This is only the fifth update under a fresh IIP (Index of Industrial Production) series launched on June 1, 2026, which now uses 2022-23 as its base.
The new system tracks more stuff, like rare earth minerals, gas supply, and waste management, covering 1,042 products across 463 item groups.
Plus, manufacturing got restructured for better tracking, including separate indices for renewable and non-renewable electricity generation.