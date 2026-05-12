India's industry bodies propose monetizing household gold to curb imports

Proposals back jewelry exports and deposits

Industry proposals include letting imported gold be used mainly for jewelry exports and tweaking tax rules to make gold deposit schemes more attractive.

If you deposit your gold, you could earn around 2% to 2.5% interest, better than just letting it gather dust!

But for this plan to really work, jewelers need to get on board and secure vaults are a must.

The big picture: India has about 30,000 tons of household gold (if even part of that enters the system, it could seriously reduce our reliance on imports and help steady the economy).