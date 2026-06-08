India's inflation expected at 4% in May ends 15-month streak
Business
India's inflation rate is expected to hit 4% in May 2026, ending a 15-month streak below the Reserve Bank of India's target.
This uptick comes as vegetable prices and fuel costs shot up: fuel retailers raised prices four times last month, and heat waves made vegetables pricier.
April's inflation was just 3.48%, so this is a noticeable shift.
India wholesale inflation seen at 9.05%
With transport and food getting more expensive, wholesale price inflation also was expected to rise from 8.3% to 9.05%.
The Reserve Bank of India has now bumped its forecast for the year's inflation up to 5.1%.
Economists are keeping an eye on weak monsoon predictions, since less rain could mean even higher prices down the line.