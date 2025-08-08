India's inflation hits 8-year low at 1.76% Business Aug 08, 2025

India's retail inflation dropped to 1.76% in July 2025, the lowest it's been in eight years and part of a steady nine-month decline.

Cheaper food—thanks to a solid spring harvest even with patchy monsoons—played a big role.

For the first time in over six years, inflation is now below the RBI's comfort zone of 2-6%.