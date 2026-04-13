India's inflation nudges to 3.40% in March, RBI watches oil
Business
India's inflation rate nudged up to 3.40% in March, compared to 3.21% last month.
Rural areas felt it a bit more (3.63%), while cities saw a lower rate (3.11%).
The Reserve Bank of India is still keeping things within its comfort zone of 2% to 6%, but they're watching global oil prices closely since those can shake things up.
India food up 3.87%, housing modest
Food prices rose by 3.87% overall, with rural spots seeing slightly higher increases than urban ones.
Housing costs also went up, but stayed pretty mild: 2.54% for rural homes and just under 2% for city dwellers.
For now, everything's within target, but the RBI might have some tough calls ahead if energy prices keep climbing worldwide.