India's inflation rises to 2.07% in August

Economists saw this coming, predicting around 2.1%. Looking ahead, the RBI expects inflation to be about 3.1% for the full year FY26 and possibly rise to nearly 5% by early FY27, with a projection of 4.9% for Q1 FY27.

Core inflation remains steady at around 4%

The RBI's forecasts show gradual increases: 2.1% in Q2, then up to 4.4% by Q4 of FY26.

Core inflation (which skips food and fuel) is holding steady at around 4%.

For now, the RBI says risks are pretty balanced—so no big surprises expected either way unless something major changes.