India's inflation ticks up, but still way below last year's high Business Jan 11, 2026

Retail inflation in India is set to rise to about 1.66% in December—up from November's 0.71%—mainly due to a slowdown in food price deflation, with month-on-month food prices rising across most segments.

But don't worry, that number is still much lower than the 7.7% spike we saw last December.

Official numbers drop January 12.