India's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board proposes ending guarantor pause

IBBI proposes CoC approved confidential valuations

The IBBI also wants tighter rules for how companies in trouble are valued.

Now, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) would have to approve who gets to do the valuing, and those reports stay confidential until a resolution plan is ready.

Valuers have to submit their findings securely and on time, with everything opened together in front of the CoC.

The goal: less confusion, fewer leaks, and a smoother process for everyone involved.