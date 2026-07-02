India's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board proposes ending guarantor pause
India's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board (IBBI) has proposed new rules to make debt recovery quicker and more transparent.
The big shift? Personal guarantors can no longer hide behind a "pause" while their insolvency cases are pending: creditors can now take action right away, closing a loophole that let some people dodge responsibility.
IBBI proposes CoC approved confidential valuations
The IBBI also wants tighter rules for how companies in trouble are valued.
Now, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) would have to approve who gets to do the valuing, and those reports stay confidential until a resolution plan is ready.
Valuers have to submit their findings securely and on time, with everything opened together in front of the CoC.
The goal: less confusion, fewer leaks, and a smoother process for everyone involved.