India's insurgent consumer brands reach $7.5B by fiscal 2025
Business
India's insurgent consumer brands are making waves, more than tripling their revenue in just five years, from $2 billion to $7.5 billion in fiscal 2025, according to Bain & Company and DSG Consumer Partners.
These up-and-coming brands are tapping into digital commerce and fresh product ideas to meet needs that big FMCG companies often miss.
Fast growing segments rarely reach 100Cr
Jewelry, beauty, home goods, and wearables are all getting a boost from these insurgent brands, some growing six times faster than the overall market.
But scaling up is tough: less than 1% of new consumer companies since 2008 have crossed the ₹100 crore mark.
Still, these brands keep pushing boundaries by quickly adapting to what consumers want next.