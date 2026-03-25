India's interactive media scene is booming: Report
Business
India's interactive media scene is booming, now valued at about $13.8 billion and growing fast, about 17% every year.
Thanks to affordable data, more smartphones, and easy payments with UPI, people are spending more time (and money) on digital content than ever before.
Gaming, animation, and AI are key drivers
Gaming is especially hot right now, projected to grow from $1.5 billion to $3.2 billion by 2030 as in-app purchases take off.
Animation and VFX are also making waves by creating original content for global fans. Plus, AI is making content creation smoother and cheaper.
Despite regulatory disruptions in real-money gaming, monetisation metrics have remained resilient.