India's invisible receipts surge 56% to $464bn, RBI says
Business
India's "invisible receipts" (basically money coming in from services, incomes, and remittances) shot up by 56% to $464 billion in the first nine months of FY2026.
The Reserve Bank of India credits booming telecommunication, computer and information services, and steady remittances for this jump, all of which helped strengthen the country's balance of payments.
Services earnings up 9% to $310bn
The services sector was a major driver here, with earnings rising 9% to $310 billion. Tech and telecom services stood out with a solid 13% boost.
While business service income and overseas banking earnings fell, primary income still grew overall.
Remittances and personal transfers also went up by 10%, showing how important they remain for India's economy.