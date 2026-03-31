India's invisible receipts surge 56% to $464bn, RBI says Business Mar 31, 2026

India's "invisible receipts" (basically money coming in from services, incomes, and remittances) shot up by 56% to $464 billion in the first nine months of FY2026.

The Reserve Bank of India credits booming telecommunication, computer and information services, and steady remittances for this jump, all of which helped strengthen the country's balance of payments.