India's InvITs cross ₹1L cr distributions by Q2 FY2027
India's Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) have now paid out over ₹1 lakh crore to investors, a big milestone reached by Q2 FY2027.
The latest quarter alone saw ₹7,659 crore distributed, which is up 69% from last year and 29% higher than the previous quarter.
It's a clear sign that more people are getting interested in these investment options.
InvIT unitholders double to 7.46L
The number of InvIT unitholders has doubled in a year to 7.46 lakh, thanks to easier entry points and better access through online platforms.
Assets under management have also grown to ₹7.6 lakh crore, with InvITs now spanning sectors like roads, power, and telecom, showing just how much this space is expanding for everyone involved.