India's IOC, BPCL and HPCL lost ₹30,000cr keeping prices unchanged

Indian government cuts excise, holds prices

While Brent crude prices almost doubled (from $72 to nearly $144 per barrel), India avoided price hikes or fuel shortages.

The government cut excise duties by ₹10 per liter and dropped extra taxes on diesel to help out.

So, even though companies were losing ₹600 to ₹700 crore every day in April, pump prices stayed at ₹94.77 for petrol and ₹87.67 for diesel—a move that kept things stable here while other countries saw sharp hikes and rationing.