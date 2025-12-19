India's IPO market could hit $25 billion by 2026

Big upcoming listings are driving excitement—think Reliance Jio Platforms , National Stock Exchange, PhonePe (backed by Walmart), plus Manipal Hospitals, Zepto , Oyo, and Flipkart. Over 90 companies already have IPO approval and another batch has filed paperwork. Most of this action is coming from digital and financial services aiming for billion-dollar deals.

What to watch out for

Demand is high thanks to mutual funds, retail investors, and a projected jump in MSCI India earnings (up nearly 16% in 2026 versus just 2% this year).

But there are some red flags: half of last year's IPOs now trade below their offer price, and any delays in India-US trade could cool investor enthusiasm.