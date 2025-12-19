TCS tries AI-powered cybersecurity after massive JLR hack
After a major cyberattack hit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in August 2024—shutting down factories and leaking employee data—Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is piloting new, AI-driven security protocols for its big clients.
The breach could cost JLR up to $1 billion and has put JLR under regulatory scrutiny.
What's changing at TCS?
TCS has pulled together six teams of experts to test out fresh security tools, like video checks for IT staff and AI systems that track hackers in real time.
They're working with top cybersecurity firms to recover from the attack.
If these new measures work, TCS plans to use them across all its client networks to boost protection and prevent future breaches.
Why does this matter?
Cyberattacks are getting more common—and expensive.
TCS's move shows how seriously companies are taking digital threats now, especially when people's data and daily operations are on the line.