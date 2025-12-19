India's IPO scene could hit $25 billion in 2026

Some of the biggest names expected to go public include Reliance Jio Platforms (telecom), National Stock Exchange of India, PhonePe (digital payments), Oyo (hospitality), Manipal Hospitals (healthcare), and Zepto (quick commerce). Bankers say digital services, finance, and healthcare are set to dominate next year's IPO wave.

What's the mood in the market?

There's plenty of action: mutual funds and retail investors are pouring in money, over 90 companies have regulatory approval for their IPOs, and just as many have filed drafts.

Still, not every deal is a slam dunk—about half of this year's new listings are trading below their offer price.

Investors seem excited but also cautious about quality.