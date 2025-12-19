Stanbik Agro's IPO: Off to a quiet start on BSE SME Business Dec 19, 2025

Stanbik Agro, known for contract farming and retailing fresh produce, made a low-key debut on the BSE SME platform this week.

The stock was expected to open at ₹30 per share—its issue price.

The IPO saw moderate interest overall (1.46 times subscribed), with retail investors showing more enthusiasm than big institutional buyers, who mostly sat this one out.