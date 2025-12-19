Stanbik Agro's IPO: Off to a quiet start on BSE SME
Stanbik Agro, known for contract farming and retailing fresh produce, made a low-key debut on the BSE SME platform this week.
The stock was expected to open at ₹30 per share—its issue price.
The IPO saw moderate interest overall (1.46 times subscribed), with retail investors showing more enthusiasm than big institutional buyers, who mostly sat this one out.
What does Stanbik Agro actually do?
Started in 2021 and based in Ahmedabad, Stanbik Agro teams up with farmers to grow crops like sesame, cumin, and cotton based on demand.
It sells through seven retail stores and supplies produce to retailers and wholesalers.
As of late November, the company had over ₹16 crore in confirmed orders.
Other key details
Stanbik Agro's revenue doubled from ₹26.55 crore last year to ₹52.48 crore in FY2025, while profits also grew nicely (₹3.73 crore vs ₹1.85 crore).
Money raised from the IPO will help them expand their stores and cover business needs going forward.