India's IPO market is heating up—key numbers Business Jul 22, 2025

India's IPO scene is buzzing—over $30 billion is expected to be raised in the next year, with about 150 companies planning to list.

Even with a 30% drop in transaction volume, the first half of 2025 saw 108 IPOs pull in $4.6 billion, showing a shift toward bigger and higher-quality deals.

HDB Financial Services led the way with this year's largest IPO at $1.5 billion.