India's IPO market is heating up—key numbers
India's IPO scene is buzzing—over $30 billion is expected to be raised in the next year, with about 150 companies planning to list.
Even with a 30% drop in transaction volume, the first half of 2025 saw 108 IPOs pull in $4.6 billion, showing a shift toward bigger and higher-quality deals.
HDB Financial Services led the way with this year's largest IPO at $1.5 billion.
Tata Capital, LG Electronics among upcoming big-ticket IPOs
Big names like Tata Capital ($2 billion) and LG Electronics India ($1.7 billion) are on deck, reflecting strong investor interest as India keeps up steady economic growth above 6%.
Kotak Mahindra Capital, leading equity deals this year, says it's all thanks to growing confidence among companies and a supportive regulatory climate.
Experts expect another $18 billion in H2 2025
Government reforms are helping fuel the boom, but there are still risks—like weaker stock markets or investors looking elsewhere (think China).
Still, with inflation easing and solid economic conditions, experts expect another $18 billion from IPOs in the second half of 2025.