'Grateful for my time at IMF': Gita Gopinath

Gita Gopinath, who broke barriers as the first woman chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), returned to Harvard University in September 2025 as a professor.

After approximately six years and seven months tackling global economic challenges at the IMF—including a stint as its first deputy managing director—Gopinath says she's grateful for her time shaping big decisions on the world stage.