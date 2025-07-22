'Grateful for my time at IMF': Gita Gopinath
Gita Gopinath, who broke barriers as the first woman chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), returned to Harvard University in September 2025 as a professor.
After approximately six years and seven months tackling global economic challenges at the IMF—including a stint as its first deputy managing director—Gopinath says she's grateful for her time shaping big decisions on the world stage.
What Gopinath did at IMF
At the IMF, Gopinath led major policy work and co-authored the 'Pandemic Plan' that helped set worldwide COVID-19 vaccine goals.
She kept key economic reports relevant during tough times and was a regular voice in top forums like the G-7 and G-20.
Colleagues praised her for blending sharp analysis with practical advice when it mattered most.
