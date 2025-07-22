Monarch Surveyors's ₹94 crore IPO opens: Key details here

Based in Mumbai, Monarch Surveyors is a civil engineering consultancy that helps build big infrastructure projects—think roads, railways, ports, and urban transit. They handle everything from surveying land to designing project reports so projects run smoothly and efficiently.

Financials, use of proceeds, and GMP

The company posted ₹155.66 crore revenue in FY25 (up 10% from last year) and profits rose 16% to ₹34.83 crore.

IPO funds will go toward new machinery, working capital, and general needs.

If you're thinking of investing as a retail investor, you'll need to apply for at least 1,200 shares (about ₹2.84 lakh).

A gray market premium of 64% shows there's plenty of buzz around this IPO right now.