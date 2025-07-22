Delays hit OpenAI, SoftBank's $100B Stargate deal Business Jul 22, 2025

Just six months after its big White House reveal, the massive Stargate AI project from OpenAI and SoftBank is already facing delays.

Even though they promised a quick $100 billion investment, no major data center deals have been locked in yet.

The main holdup? Disagreements over where to build and how to partner up.