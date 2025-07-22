Delays hit OpenAI, SoftBank's $100B Stargate deal
Just six months after its big White House reveal, the massive Stargate AI project from OpenAI and SoftBank is already facing delays.
Even though they promised a quick $100 billion investment, no major data center deals have been locked in yet.
The main holdup? Disagreements over where to build and how to partner up.
Meanwhile, OpenAI has already started to build its own
While Stargate is on pause, OpenAI isn't just waiting around—they've landed big data center partnerships with Oracle and others, keeping their own expansion plans on track.
SoftBank still seems hopeful about Stargate and might even invest more in OpenAI itself.
These kinds of projects are crucial for the future
Building huge AI infrastructure isn't easy, but projects like Stargate are key for the future of tech.
Even with these bumps, both companies say they're committed to making it work—so it's still a story worth watching if you care about where AI is headed next.