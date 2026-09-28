India's IPO pipeline expected at ₹3.86L/cr in H2 2026
Big news for anyone keeping an eye on the markets: India's IPO scene is gearing up for a second half of 2026.
The pipeline is expected to hit ₹3.86 lakh crore, which is almost 3.5 times what was raised earlier this year.
Out of this, ₹2.43 lakh crore worth of IPOs already have the green light from SEBI, and another ₹1.44 lakh crore are waiting in line.
SEBI has cleared about 130 IPOs
SEBI has cleared IPOs from about 130 companies so far, with another 75 companies at the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) stage and awaiting approval.
It's not just the big players: SMEs have raised ₹39,849 crore between 2016 and 2026 YTD too.
Plus, there are now 250 registered merchant bankers helping companies go public, showing just how much energy and confidence there is in India's startup and business ecosystem right now.