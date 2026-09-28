India's IPO pipeline expected at ₹3.86L/cr in H2 2026

Big news for anyone keeping an eye on the markets: India's IPO scene is gearing up for a second half of 2026.

The pipeline is expected to hit ₹3.86 lakh crore, which is almost 3.5 times what was raised earlier this year.

Out of this, ₹2.43 lakh crore worth of IPOs already have the green light from SEBI, and another ₹1.44 lakh crore are waiting in line.