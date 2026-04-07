India's IRDAI launches committee to improve private health insurance processes
India's insurance regulator, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, IRDAI, just launched a new committee to give private health insurance a much-needed checkup.
Announced on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, this move is all about making things smoother for policyholders: think easier claims, better-designed plans, and quicker help when something goes wrong.
Panel to review hospital insurer cooperation
The panel will look at how hospitals and insurers work together, ways to keep costs fair, and how to stop fraud.
They're also exploring digital upgrades for a more seamless experience.
Plus, there's talk of creating a shared rulebook for insurers and hospitals, and building out the National Health Claims Exchange, basically aiming for wider coverage that actually works for everyone.