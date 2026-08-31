India's ISM 2.0 gets 1.27L/cr budget, expected 5-7L/cr investment
India's ISM 2.0, a major semiconductor initiative approved earlier this year and expected to draw in ₹5-7 lakh crore of investment over the next few years, has a budget of ₹1.27 lakh crore.
The plan covers everything from chip making and design to packaging: basically, all the cool tech that powers our devices.
Ashok Chandak, president of IESA, shared that this is part of India's strategy to strengthen its semiconductor flywheel and move toward being a global leader in semiconductors.
ISM 2.0 to train 1L engineers
ISM 2.0 will back cutting-edge chip tech (think 7-nanometer to 3-nanometer chips) and silicon photonics for AI hardware and data centers.
The program also plans to train 1 lakh semiconductor engineers in five years, covering up to 75% of project costs, which could help India supply a quarter of the world's chip workforce in about the next 5 to 10 years, according to Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman of ICEA.
Plus, Overseas Citizens of India can now join fabless chip design projects, opening doors for even more global talent and innovation here at home.