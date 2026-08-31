India's ISM 2.0 gets 1.27L/cr budget, expected 5-7L/cr investment

India's ISM 2.0, a major semiconductor initiative approved earlier this year and expected to draw in ₹5-7 lakh crore of investment over the next few years, has a budget of ₹1.27 lakh crore.

The plan covers everything from chip making and design to packaging: basically, all the cool tech that powers our devices.

Ashok Chandak, president of IESA, shared that this is part of India's strategy to strengthen its semiconductor flywheel and move toward being a global leader in semiconductors.