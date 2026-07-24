India's IT giants report slower June growth, Infosys lowers guidance

Tech Mahindra led with a modest 2.2% revenue jump, while most others barely grew.

On the bright side, AI is picking up: Infosys now gets 8.2% of its revenue from AI (up from under 5% last year), and TCS is at 8.5%.

Profits were mixed: Tech Mahindra boosted margins to 14.4%, but TCS and Wipro slipped back.

Stock prices reflected this divide: Tech Mahindra jumped over 14%, HCLTech edged up, but most others fell by as much as 12%.

Meanwhile, IT sector jobs continued their downward trend for a second straight quarter as companies adjust to new market realities.