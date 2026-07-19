India's IT sector steady hiring as TCS adds over 9,000
Business
After months of ups and downs, India's IT sector is seeing steadier hiring.
Big firms added a net of nearly six thousand jobs in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, with TCS leading the way, bringing in over 9,000 new employees for its best quarter in years.
Entry-level hiring dropped 44%
While TCS grew, others like Tech Mahindra shrank, while Wipro grew slightly after an acquisition, even though fewer people are quitting.
Companies are now focusing less on entry-level hires (which dropped by 44%) and more on folks with skills in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.
Experts say the future is all about being ready to jump into specialized roles as tech keeps evolving toward automation and smarter solutions.